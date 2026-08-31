Emotional services for family, colleagues, community

Following an emotional memorial service in Wangaratta on Tuesday, up to 1000 people gathered at the Bright Police Station on Wednesday last week for a second service, exactly one year after the deaths of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart. Permanent memorials were constructed at the front of both Wangaratta and Bright police stations to honour the policemen and their sacrifice in the line of duty. Neal, 59, and Vadim, 35, were part of a team of 10 executing a search warrant to arrest Dezi Freeman at his makeshift Rayner Track Porepunkah property on 26 August 2025. The pair were shot dead while a third officer was significantly injured. The incident sparked Australia’s biggest manhunt in its history, which ended six months later when police tracked gunman Dezi Freeman to a Thologolong property where he was fatally shot after holding a gun to police on 30 March 2026. Chief Commissioner Bush said the one-year anniversary of the Porepunkah shooting was a solemn day for everyone at Victoria Police. “Over the last 12 months I have witnessed our organisation unite in times of utter shock and grief, all while remaining steadfast in finding answers for our beloved colleagues,” he said. “Our deepest thoughts are with the Thompson and de Waart-Hottart families, and the officer who was significantly injured, not only on this challenging day, but every day. “It was a traumatic day not just for that team, but everyone who went in there to bring them back safely. “Victoria Police will carry forth Neal and Vadim’s legacies for the rest of time.” Det Led Sen Const Thompson, or ‘Thommo’ as he was better known, was a true bushman and a passionate police officer. Thommo became a permanent fixture of the Wangaratta law enforcement landscape and community from his arrival in 2007 to his last days. Vadim was remembered as an upbeat adventurer, the kind of person who was always happy, smiling and trying to make others laugh. He served with Victoria Police for seven years and was known for his passion in his police work and was on secondment serving at Wangaratta and Bright police stations at the time of his death. Following their deaths both officers received the Victoria Police Star, along with the National Police Service Medal, National Medal and Victoria Police Service Medal. Neal’s sisters Dianne Thompson and Lois Kirk said the past year had been “hell” for their family, and they couldn’t have made it through without the support of Neal’s friends and colleagues. “They have been our rocks,” they said. “Neal was just days away from living out his retirement dream which was full of world travel and adventuring around Australia. “We are beyond devastated that it has been taken away from him, from us. “We are forever proud of the way Neal lived his life and will miss him for the rest of ours.” Neal’s partner Sergeant Lisa Thompson said the past year had been the hardest in her and her family’s life. “We were told that grief eases over time, but this has not been our experience,” she said. “We lost Neal, our world, and the bright, adventurous future that our family had planned together… his loss has ripped through our hearts, our family and our community. “Nothing will fill the hole Neal’s loss leaves behind, but his stoic words, “c’mon, get on with it!”, and the lessons he shared with us, give our family the strength to keep going. “I will be forever grateful that I had the opportunity to share a life with him.” Vadim’s parents Carolina de Waart and Alain Hottart and the wider family issued a statement saying the words, care and support they have received from Vadim’s police family, and the community had been extraordinary. “The grief of our family has been shared with a caring community, and we have been uplifted by the support provided, at a time of incredible grief,” it read. “Our family feel a deep connection and gratitude for all of your care, thoughts, support and kindness.” Acting Commander Peta Barrett of the Public Order Response Team, where Vadim was last stationed, said Vadim demonstrated a genuine commitment to his colleagues and serving the community throughout his short but impactful career. “He had an infectious energy, the kind that could lift a room, ease tension, and bring people together," she said. “His courage will be honoured, but above all else he will never be forgotten." Act Comm Barrett said Vadim’s family would often use the phrase “doing a Vadim”, referring to the remarkable way opportunities opened for him. “He was kind, he was compassionate, he was genuine, he cared and took time to connect,” she said. “Whether you knew him for years or just met him briefly, he had a way of making you feel valued."