Emotional services for family, colleagues, community

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<p>PERMANENT TRIBUTE: The memorial stones honouring Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart outside Bright Police Station. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>PERMANENT TRIBUTE: The memorial stones honouring Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart outside Bright Police Station. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

PERMANENT TRIBUTE: The memorial stones honouring Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart outside Bright Police Station. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Fond memories for police officers killed in line of duty.
Bailey Zimmermann
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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