Myrtleford’s men’s Country Basketball League side proved to many they’re the real deal after coming out on top after a difficult weekend of matches across the region.

The Saints triumphed over Wodonga Wolves 105-83 on Saturday night at Wodonga, before backing up and defeating Albury Cougars 75-67 on Sunday afternoon at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.

Taking to the floor on Saturday, Myrtleford took some time to warm into the match with the Wolves, trailing by three points at quarter time.

But from there, all lethargy was shaken off, as the Saints stormed home, winning every single term and dictating play.

Coach Marcus La Spina (36pts, four 3s), Lachlan Russel (30pts, two 3s) and Levi Young (15 points) were the damage dealers on offense, while the entire squad defended hard.

The fitness and depth of the team would be tested in Sunday’s clash with the Cougars, and while the fatigue was setting in, the Saints were able to once again do the deed.

While Albury flexed their muscles in the third quarter, and Myrtleford’s skills weren’t as clean as they could’ve been, the Saints were clearly the better side on the day, with Young (19pts, three 3s), La Spina (18pts, two 3s), and Harper Spierings (12 pts, one 3) leading the scoring.

La Spina said the double header was tough, but they were pleased to bank both wins.

“We had Wodonga Saturday at night, and it took us a little bit to get into the game, but once we found our rhythm and the nerves settled, we really found ourselves and found what worked, and stuck with it, and just executed,” he said.

“Saturday night, we were able to force a lot of turnovers, force Wodonga into playing at our pace, we just controlled the game especially in the second quarter and onwards.

“I just felt like we had full control of the game, which started with our defence and we just dictated what they were going to do.

“We had some really good moments [in Sunday’s game] but obviously fatigue kicked in and we just couldn’t quite finish with the same amount of polish we did on Saturday night just due to fatigue.

“I could’ve counted 10+ missed layups which is not something we want to do, but the fatigue and boys just not having the same fresh legs as Saturday night definitely led to a low-scoring game.

“But against defensively we were able to hold to hold them to just below 70 points, it just proves to come out two games in a row, play high-intensity defence and a full court man for the majority of the game is a credit to the boys, to be able to back it up on a Sunday and get a win against another quality side in Albury.”

Myrtleford sit second on the North East Men CBL ladder with a 4-1 record heading into the midpoint of the nine-round season.

The Saints return home to the Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium this Sunday for their round five match, hosting a renewed Wangaratta Warriors for the first time in many years.

While the Warriors are yet to record a win form their first two matches, La Spina said they weren’t taking anyone lightly.

“We’re just going to approach it like we’re the underdogs,” he said.

“Until we make finals, which is our ultimate goal, we won’t come into any game with any ego or expectations we’re going to win.

“We’re going to have to earn it the hard way.”

The match between Myrtleford Saints and Wangaratta Warriors kicks off from 1pm on Sunday 1 November at the Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium.