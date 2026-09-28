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Diocese to kick off 125th anniversary celebrations

<p>JOIN US: Holy Trinity Cathedral Canon, Archdeacon Matthew Healy, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester are encouraging Alpine Shire parishioners to be part of the Wangaratta diocese\\'s 125th anniversary, commencing with a 3 October launch at the cathedral. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>JOIN US: Holy Trinity Cathedral Canon, Archdeacon Matthew Healy, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester are encouraging Alpine Shire parishioners to be part of the Wangaratta diocese\\'s 125th anniversary, commencing with a 3 October launch at the cathedral. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

JOIN US: Holy Trinity Cathedral Canon, Archdeacon Matthew Healy, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester are encouraging Alpine Shire parishioners to be part of the Wangaratta diocese's 125th anniversary, commencing with a 3 October launch at the cathedral. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

3 October launch for Wangaratta Anglican Diocese milestone celebration.
Simone Kerwin
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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