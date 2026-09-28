Diocese to kick off 125th anniversary celebrations

Anglican parishioners from throughout the Alpine Shire are being invited to join in the Anglican Diocese of Wangaratta's launch of its 125th anniversary celebrations this Saturday 3 October, with a community event in the grounds of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Wangaratta. Music, cathedral tours, market stalls, and refreshments - including a sausage sizzle with the first 125 snags available free - will be among the attractions of the launch to be held at the city landmark from 9.30am to 3pm. As the day marks the feast of St Francis (patron saint of animals and the environment), there will also be an opportunity for animals and plants to be blessed by clergy during the event. Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester said the theme of the anniversary celebrations was 'Faith in Action for 125 Years', and everyone was welcome to attend. "This festive gathering will bring our diocesan family and wider community together through music and performances, including the Wodonga Brass Band, and market-style stalls hosted by at least 20 parishes from across the diocese," Bishop Bester said. "It will be a gift from the diocese to the diocese: a celebration of the life we share today and a practical commitment to the mission entrusted to us for the future." Bishop Bester said the event continued his efforts to maintain a ministry of "visibility, availability and presence grounded in generous and gracious hospitality". "I will always maintain that a celebration equals a gathering which is a moment of fellowship and interaction," he said. The 125th anniversary of the diocese will be officially marked on 13 March 2027. In the lead-up, between 3 October and 13 March, each parish in the diocese is being asked to gift $1250 to the Bishop's Home Mission Fund, which supports ministry development, and particularly small church development. "The fund will support the development of our smaller churches, enabling local communities to strengthen their ministry, explore new opportunities for mission, and maintain a faithful Anglican presence across our region," Bishop Bester said. "It is a way for the whole diocese to stand beside parishes with limited resources and to invest in their future."