Development netballers finish season with hard-fought grand final

WELL PLAYED: The Myrtleford Black development netball team of (back, from left) Niamh McManus, Violet McKeone, Imogen Mroz, Harriet Earl, Evie Petricevich, Lila Murray, (front, from left) Lexi Piazza, Charlotte Koers, McKenzy Reynolds, Zoe Petricevich, and Ella Way came up four goals shy in their grand final.