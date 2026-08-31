Development netballers finish season with hard-fought grand final

The Myrtleford Black development netball team finished their season with a closely fought grand final, going down by just four goals after a determined and competitive performance against Magpies Black in the Wangaratta Netball Association’s premier A grand final on Saturday morning at Barr Reserve. In a match which went right to the final siren, every player played an important role when they took to the court, showing the improvement, teamwork and commitment they have developed throughout the season. The girls continued to fight hard until the end and should be incredibly proud of their effort. It has been an outstanding season for both the development teams (Myrtleford Black and Myrtleford Red), with all 23 players making significant improvements and producing some beautiful team netball throughout the year. A huge thank you goes to all the parents for their commitment to training and games, early on a cold and foggy Saturday morning heading to Wangaratta and for embracing the rotating roster format. The club also acknowledges the coaches, team managers, scorers, umpires and other helpers who supported the team throughout the season. The Myrtleford Netball Association representative and development teams will come together at presentation night on Friday 18 September to celebrate a fantastic season, with the club hoping to see everyone back on court next year, whether through representative, domestic or development netball.