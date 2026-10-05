Cyclists airlifted to hospital after crashes in Mystic Park

Two mountain bike cyclists were airlifted by helicopter to hospitals in Melbourne, and another was transported to hospital in Wangaratta, after three separate incidents at Bright's Mystic Bike Park over the AFL Grand Final holiday long weekend. Members of Bright's emergency services and Mystic Park Bike Patrol were called to attend all three incidents involving individual male cyclists. Bright SES Unit Controller, Graham Gales, said members attended the park around 10:30am on Friday 25 September, to help convey a man in his 50s who had crashed on one of the bike tracks, to an awaiting ambulance. Ambulance Victoria said a specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crew, Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics attended the scene and the patient was airlifted to the Alfred Public Hospital in a critical condition. On Sunday 27 September, emergency services were called to two more separate bike crashes at the park. Ambulance Victoria said at around 2:45pm ALS paramedics attended and assessed a man in his 40s at the scene and he was then transported to Northeast Heath Wangaratta in a stable condition. At 5:15pm on Sunday, Ambulance Victoria dispatched a specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crew, Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics to the scene of another crash at the park and a man in his 40s was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition.