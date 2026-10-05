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Cyclists airlifted to hospital after crashes in Mystic Park

<p>HEAD OVER THE HANDLEBARS: Members of Bright SES Unit aided Ambulance Victoria officers to transport an injured cyclist for further medical care. PHOTO: Bright SES</p>\\n
<p>HEAD OVER THE HANDLEBARS: Members of Bright SES Unit aided Ambulance Victoria officers to transport an injured cyclist for further medical care. PHOTO: Bright SES</p>\\n

HEAD OVER THE HANDLEBARS: Members of Bright SES Unit aided Ambulance Victoria officers to transport an injured cyclist for further medical care. PHOTO: Bright SES

Series of mountain bike crashes over AFL Grand final long weekend.
Phoebe Morgan
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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