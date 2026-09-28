Culture and Heritage Day success at Porepunkah

Porepunkah Primary School recently held its inaugural School Cultures Day International Market, which was a huge success, with 13 vibrant stalls showcasing the cultures and traditions of students, families and staff. There was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the afternoon, with students, families and staff enthusiastically exploring the stalls, sampling foods and joining in with the activities. The excitement continued long after the final bell, with students and families still chatting about the event as they headed home! Students were at the heart of the preparations and played an important role in bringing the afternoon to life. They helped set up the stalls, coloured flags featuring greetings from around the world, printed country names and assisted stallholders throughout the event. There was something for everyone to enjoy: Students sampled a wonderful range of foods including French pastries and Greek spanakopita; tested their knowledge with quizzes about Hungarian inventions and Brazil; learnt a traditional game from Nepal and Sri Lanka; learnt about Gunditjmara heritage; read about Poland, Scotland and Lebanon; discovered masks from Indonesia; enjoyed the Aussie AFL stall; learnt about Maori culture; had traditional henna applied; listened to music from around the world and admired beautiful traditional garments. French and music teacher Mme Rupp said that following last year's French Day, she wanted to create an opportunity to showcase the many cultures and heritages represented within the school community. “It was wonderful to see everyone sharing their culture and traditions and to see the students so engaged and excited...it would be lovely to make this an annual event,” she said.