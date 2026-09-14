Country kids taking on the big stage

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Marian College Year 7 girls netball team (from left, back row) Hazel Ives, Emmy Mansfield, Lila Murray, Mackenzy Reynolds, Harriet Earl, Zoe Petricevich, Zahra Hazeldine (coach); (front row) Elle Morrison, Ella Way, Lexi Piazza, Niamh McManus. PHOTO: Marian College.