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Country kids taking on the big stage

<p>IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Marian College Year 7 girls netball team (from left, back row) Hazel Ives, Emmy Mansfield, Lila Murray, Mackenzy Reynolds, Harriet Earl, Zoe Petricevich, Zahra Hazeldine (coach); (front row) Elle Morrison, Ella Way, Lexi Piazza, Niamh McManus. PHOTO: Marian College.</p>\\n
<p>IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Marian College Year 7 girls netball team (from left, back row) Hazel Ives, Emmy Mansfield, Lila Murray, Mackenzy Reynolds, Harriet Earl, Zoe Petricevich, Zahra Hazeldine (coach); (front row) Elle Morrison, Ella Way, Lexi Piazza, Niamh McManus. PHOTO: Marian College.</p>\\n

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Marian College Year 7 girls netball team (from left, back row) Hazel Ives, Emmy Mansfield, Lila Murray, Mackenzy Reynolds, Harriet Earl, Zoe Petricevich, Zahra Hazeldine (coach); (front row) Elle Morrison, Ella Way, Lexi Piazza, Niamh McManus. PHOTO: Marian College.

Marian College Year 7 girls netballers compete against state's best
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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