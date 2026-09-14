Country kids taking on the big stage

On Thursday 3 September the Marian College Year 7 girls netball team travelled to Melbourne to compete in the School Sport Victoria Secondary Netball State Championships, where they were one of eight teams in their division. The students had earned their place in the State level event after remaining undefeated in the two regional school qualifying events. Competing with determination, courage and plenty of heart, the girls played against schools from Rowville, Western Heights, and Lavalla. Each game they played hard, never gave up and displayed fantastic sportsmanship, teamwork, and a real love of netball. Although the scores didn’t always reflect the effort they put in, each student can be incredibly proud of their accomplishment.