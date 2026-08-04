Alpine Shire Council has established a clear direction for its delivery of library services in Bright, Mount Beauty, and Myrtleford, through adoption of the Library Services Plan 2026-2030 at last week’s ordinary council meeting.

The plan was informed by two rounds of community engagement during pre-draft and draft phases of development, which identified consistent themes and areas for improvement.

The resulting document balances feedback with a financially sustainable plan that continues to prioritise excellent delivery of services, outlining four objectives over four years:

• Champion curiosity through lifelong learning, digital literacy, and helping navigation of misinformation and disinformation;

• Elevate customer experience by continuing to grow and uniquely curate both physical and digital collections, being a community connection to council services, and valuing personal service, connection, and privacy;

• Improve facilities and technologies by enhancing library facilities, maintaining digital access, and embracing new technology; and

• Enhance community wellbeing by creating spaces and places that are valued, celebrating difference and diversity, fostering connection and belonging, and being child safe.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said that libraries provide a valuable and integral service for anybody in Alpine Shire, including locals and visitors, who need safe, accessible, and free spaces to gather.

“Our three libraries have a total membership base of 4510 people, which is approximately 33 percent of Alpine Shire residents, and welcomed 76,504 visitors over the 2025/26 financial year,” she said.

“These numbers show that our libraries remain some of the most important places in our region because they support people of all ages and abilities to explore and learn.

“This is why it’s important to have a strategic plan that directs service delivery, to ensure that our libraries can continue to support every person who walks through the doors.”

The plan is available to view in-person at the libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty, and Myrtleford, as well as online on council's website: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/things-do/libraries