Alpine Shire Council adopted the Community Infrastructure Needs Assessment (CINA) 2026 at its it July monthly meeting last week, establishing a strategic direction to manage existing buildings and investment in new infrastructure over the next 15 to 30 years.

The need for an assessment into community, open space, recreational, and social infrastructure was identified through the Alpine Shire Land Development Strategy 2024, which highlighted issues affecting the functionality, accessibility, and long-term sustainability of current buildings across the shire.

Issues included ageing facilities that no longer meet safety standards or accessibility requirements, an increased demand for flexible, multipurpose spaces, and an identified need for facilities to be financially sustainable for individuals and groups hiring them.

Following the development of the draft CINA in late 2025, community members were invited to have their say on the draft document over a period of eight weeks.

This consultation resulted in changes to the final document to improve the clarity of key messages and ensure actions for the service towns of Bright, Mount Beauty-Tawonga South, Myrtleford, and Porepunkah are clear and achievable.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas said the resulting CINA will provide both council and community members with a realistic, evidence-based framework to guide long-term planning and investment in community infrastructure across Alpine Shire.

She said facilities such as halls, libraries, sporting facilities, museums, and open spaces are essential to creating opportunities and supporting community connections.

"We want to create a thriving future for people living in Alpine Shire, where everyone can enjoy safe, accessible, and affordable infrastructure," Cr Nicholas said.

"The CINA is an important document to ensure that we continue to have special places for our communities to gather while also making sure that our facilities are environmentally and economically sustainable for everyone."

Cr Nicholas emphasised the CINA is a strategic document and does not commit council to any specific capital works projects.

"The CINA is a framework that will guide council's investment in community infrastructure, including how we prioritise projects and what we advocate for within our service towns," she said.

"Adopting the CINA means that we now have a transparent strategy that both council and community members can point to when making decisions about our community infrastructure now and into the future."

The CINA, as well as the final engagement summary, is available to view online on council's website: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/building-business/strategic-planning/strategic-planning-projects/alpine-shire-cina