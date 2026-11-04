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Old hospital bricks find new life

<p>The bricks will be available at the Cowra Community Markets this month. </p>\\n
<p>The bricks will be available at the Cowra Community Markets this month. </p>\\n

The bricks will be available at the Cowra Community Markets this month.

Sale of historic bricks to benefit Cancer Action Group
Simone Sheridan
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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