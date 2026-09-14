Community Open Morning a great start to day at Myrtleford P-12 College

Year 11 Vocational Major (VM) students at Myrtleford P-12 College served up another delicious breakfast at Community Open Morning last Thursday 10 September, as dozens of patrons from both inside and outside the school dropped by The Daily Grind Café campus kitchen for a egg and bacon roll and a cup of freshly made coffee. VM teacher, Jane Thorn, said the café has been amazing for the Year 11 students. "In terms of where they started in term one, to how they've progressed to get to this stage, I'm really proud of each and every one of them," she said. "They are all working independently and managing their roles with efficiency, professionalism, problem solving and learning how to work together. "Learning communication skills and time management has been such a valuable opportunity for them in terms of their self-development. "I just think they're an amazing group of individuals." Student, Joy Hunter, said it has been easy to learn how to operate the coffee machine and other new skills from the VM course. Normally a coffee courier, Sapphire Collett said she had a number of different jobs last Thursday. "This morning's gone well so far," she said. "Roughly a couple dozen students and staff have placed orders today. "Every part of the café is interesting: I like how everyone does different jobs, so all the customers get their coffee. "And in the end, we also get hot chocolate." The Daily Grind patron, Bailey Wyatt, said the cafe's relaxed vibe makes a good start to the morning. "I've dropped into the Community Open Morning breakfast a few times now and it's been great," he said. "It's good for the whole community and for the kids too, because it teaches them basic life skills, ready for when they get out of school. "It's just a great program and I hope the community gets behind it even more. "The kids are getting much better at what they are doing. "I remember when it first started, they were very shy, but now their confidence is through the roof and it's great to see." There will be one more Community Open Morning for this term, then another 10 weeks during term four. Visit the Myrtleford P-12 College Facebook page for further updates.