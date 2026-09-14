Community Open Morning a great start to day at Myrtleford P-12 College

BUSTLING BREAKFAST: Several of Myrtleford P-12 College's VM students, including (back row, from left) Joy Hunter, Archie Naylor, Patrick Vesty, Sienna Schell and Dustyn Everard, with (front row) Sapphire Collett, Indi Lindbolm and Tash Crowe each took charge of their workstations for The Daily Grind Cafe's morning rush. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan