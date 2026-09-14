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Community Open Morning a great start to day at Myrtleford P-12 College

<p>BUSTLING BREAKFAST: Several of Myrtleford P-12 College\\'s VM students, including (back row, from left) Joy Hunter, Archie Naylor, Patrick Vesty, Sienna Schell and Dustyn Everard, with (front row) Sapphire Collett, Indi Lindbolm and Tash Crowe each took charge of their workstations for The Daily Grind Cafe\\'s morning rush. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>BUSTLING BREAKFAST: Several of Myrtleford P-12 College\\'s VM students, including (back row, from left) Joy Hunter, Archie Naylor, Patrick Vesty, Sienna Schell and Dustyn Everard, with (front row) Sapphire Collett, Indi Lindbolm and Tash Crowe each took charge of their workstations for The Daily Grind Cafe\\'s morning rush. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

BUSTLING BREAKFAST: Several of Myrtleford P-12 College's VM students, including (back row, from left) Joy Hunter, Archie Naylor, Patrick Vesty, Sienna Schell and Dustyn Everard, with (front row) Sapphire Collett, Indi Lindbolm and Tash Crowe each took charge of their workstations for The Daily Grind Cafe's morning rush. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Public passes by The Daily Grind on their way to work.
Phoebe Morgan
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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