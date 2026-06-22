Alpine Shire Council is inviting the Dinner Plain community to have its say on the future of the village, with the release of a summary Issues and Opportunities Report as part of the Dinner Plain Future Directions and Adaptation Pathways project.

The project is focused on planning for the long-term future of Dinner Plain in response to key challenges including bushfire risk, climate change, and evolving tourism patterns.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the release marked an important step in engaging the wider community.

"Dinner Plain is a truly special alpine village, and we know how much people value its unique character and environment,” she said.

“At the same time, it’s clear that we can’t rely on ‘business as usual’ into the future.

"We’re facing increasing bushfire risk, changing climate conditions and pressures on how the village operates.

“This project is not about predetermined outcomes - it’s about working with the community to explore realistic options and make informed decisions for the long term.”

The summary report brings together insights from technical investigations, stakeholder workshops and agency engagement undertaken over the past 18 months.

It outlines key issues and opportunities across areas including bushfire adaptation, tourism diversification, environmental management, planning reform and long-term governance.

Cr Nicholas said community input is important for the next stage of the project.

“The decisions we make now will shape Dinner Plain for decades to come,” she said.

“We’re encouraging Dinner Plain residents, ratepayers, and businesses to review the summary report and tell us what matters most to them.”

Community members can view the summary report and provide feedback through council's website (Dinner Plain Future Directions and Adaptation Pathways).

Dinner Plain residents and ratepayers are also being mailed information.

Submissions close on Monday, 13 July.

Council will use community input to help inform the next stage - the development of a Draft Future Directions and Adaptation Pathways Strategy.