Community feedback sought on council customer charter

Alpine Shire Council is inviting community members to provide feedback on its draft customer charter, which clearly outlines council's commitment to customer service and forms part of the Council Plan 2025-2029. The charter is a key action under the Council Plan's customer focused Alpine objective, which commits council to building a customer-first culture supported by strong systems, processes and communication. The draft charter sets out the service standards customers can expect when interacting with council, including response timeframes for enquiries, requests and feedback. It also establishes clear expectations for both council and customers, helping to improve consistency, transparency and accountability across the organisation. Council chief executive officer, Will Jeremy, said the draft charter has been developed using feedback from a customer survey, benchmarking with other Victorian councils and consultation with council staff to ensure the commitments are practical, measurable and achievable. "Our Council Plan commits us to putting communication first and continuing to improve the way we serve our community," he said. "The draft customer charter clearly outlines what our customers can expect from us and strengthens our commitment to delivering transparent, consistent and responsive service." Mr Jeremy said feedback received during the consultation period will help inform the final customer charter, which will be presented to council for adoption following community engagement. Public submissions will close Wednesday, 7 October. Community members can review the draft charter and provide feedback online at Engage Alpine, and in person Alpine libraries, and at council's customer service centre in Bright.