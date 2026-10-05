Community Bank Bright is set to celebrate 20 years of supporting businesses and community groups across Bright and surrounds by giving away $20,000 to three local community projects.

Three projects have been shortlisted to share in the Community Grant Giveaway funding, with the final allocation to be decided by a community vote at the Bright Twilight Tastings event on Thursday 15 October.

Alpine Outreach Mobile Health Van is seeking support to deliver free skin cancer screening clinics in Harrietville, Wandiligong, Bright, Porepunkah and Myrtleford.

Local skin cancer specialist Amelia Lambers, supported by a trained nurse, would provide on-site skin checks, biopsies, referrals and education, bringing potentially life-saving services directly into local communities.

Ovens Valley United Cricket Club hopes to fund a portable roll-out training net for centre-wicket use across its junior and senior programs.

The new equipment would help the club cater for growing participation while providing players with greater access to essential training facilities and opportunities to develop their skills.

Alpine Cycling Club is seeking funding towards the Bright Adaptive Mountain Bike Summit and Festival, planned for April 2027.

The four-day event aims to make mountain biking more accessible to people with disability by providing safe and welcoming riding and competition opportunities.

It will also build the skills of local volunteers and organisations to support more inclusive recreation into the future.

These projects will be eligible for community voting at the Bright Twilight Tastings event, between 5pm to 7pm at the Community Bank Bright marquee.

A total funding pool of $20,000 will be shared according to the results from the community's vote.