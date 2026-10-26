Colourful end to Bright P-12 College Year 12 students' school days

Bright P-12 College Year 12 students marked their final three days of school in fancy dress last week. The class of 33 students came dressed as what they wanted to be (career) on Monday, 1980s theme with plenty of leotards and fluoro on Tuesday, and beach theme mirrored by their teachers on Wednesday. Principal Jean Olley said students enjoyed their final day, praising the "fabulous and amazing group of young people" who she said the school was incredibly proud of. "Throughout their time at Bright P-12 College, they have contributed to our school in so many ways, and it has been a privilege to watch them grow into the young adults they are today," she said. "To the students who are preparing for exams, we wish them every success over the coming weeks. "To all our Year 12 students, regardless of the pathway they are taking, we wish them happiness, fulfilment and every opportunity in the years ahead. "Their future will be shaped by so much more than their academic results - their character, kindness, resilience, curiosity and willingness to embrace opportunities will be just as important. "We hope they leave Bright P-12 College with wonderful memories, strong friendships, and the confidence to take on whatever comes next. "They will always be part of our school community.” Students sat their written English exam yesterday and exams for other subjects continue until 18 November.