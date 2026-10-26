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Colourful end to Bright P-12 College Year 12 students' school days

<p>CAREER DREAMS: Bright P-12 College Year 12 students came dressed as what they want to be on Monday last week. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College</p>\\n
<p>CAREER DREAMS: Bright P-12 College Year 12 students came dressed as what they want to be on Monday last week. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College</p>\\n

CAREER DREAMS: Bright P-12 College Year 12 students came dressed as what they want to be on Monday last week. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College

Principal pays tribute to "amazing group of young people".
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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