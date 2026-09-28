Coalition pledges $10m boost for community houses

Community and Neighbourhood Houses across Ovens Valley will benefit from a $10 million funding commitment made by the Liberal/Nationals Coalition, as part of their campaign promises in the lead up to the Victorian state election on 28 November. Ovens Valley Nationals' MP Tim McCurdy said the election pledge will help local organisations statewide - including Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre, Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre and Bright Community Centre - continue providing vital support, connection and practical assistance to people across their communities. Mr McCurdy said the commitment would provide $4 million in additional recurring funding for existing Neighbourhood Houses across the state, alongside a new $6 million growth fund to establish or expand services in communities experiencing growing demand. He said community houses played an important role in bringing people together and providing a helping hand when locals needed it most. “Community houses are often the heart of a town, they are places where people can come together, access support, learn new skills, find food relief, volunteer or simply have a cuppa and a chat,” Mr McCurdy said. “The people who run these organisations understand their communities because they live in them. "They know the challenges local families are facing and are often among the first to step up when someone needs support. “Across Ovens Valley, community houses and their volunteers do an enormous amount with limited resources. 'This funding will help give them the certainty and capacity they need to keep their doors open and continue supporting locals.” Mr McCurdy said the commitment will provide additional ongoing funding for existing Neighbourhood Houses, while also extending support to houses that currently receive no state funding. He said the new $6 million growth fund would be particularly important for regional communities experiencing population growth. “Our communities are changing and growing, and the services people depend on need to keep pace,” Mr McCurdy said. “We should be backing the local organisations already doing the work on the ground, rather than asking volunteers to continually do more with less. “Community houses have also shown just how important they are during bushfires, floods, drought and periods of financial pressure, providing a place where people can access practical help and stay connected. “These organisations are powered by volunteers and people who genuinely care about their communities." Sector still seeking more money Neighbourhood Houses Victoria (NHVic) has been running a statewide 'Keep Our Doors Open' campaign since October last year calling on the state government to increase annual funding by $11.7 million to ensure the sustainability of the sector. It continues to seek a state government investment of $51.4m over four years. NHVIc CEO Keir Paterson said the sector's hundreds of houses statewide are under unprecedented pressure, with rising costs, growing community demand, and eroded core funding forcing houses to cut hours, staff, and programs. “Years of underfunding has pushed almost half into deficit, leaving them at risk of closure,” she said. “Our data show that for every $1 of ongoing neighbourhood house funding received from the state government, communities benefit to the tune of $21.94." The Victorian Budget 2026/27 provided more than $43 million to support Neighbourhood Houses.