Alpine Shire Council has renewed 20 year leases with Mount Beauty, Bright and Myrtleford tennis clubs.

Under the Local Government Act, council is required to enter into a lease of land for 10 years or more, with a maximum lease term of 50 years.

According to previous contracts, the buildings and associated infrastructure at Bright and Myrtleford tennis clubs are tenant improvements, while at the Mount Beauty Tennis Club the building is a council-owned asset, with the courts and associated infrastructure listed as tenant improvements.

The annual lease fee for each of the parcels of land is $257.75 (excluding GST), in accordance with the fees included in the adopted Alpine Shire Council 2025-26 Budget.

No submissions were received from the community prior to these leases being renewed.

At last month's council meeting councillors were informed the proposed leases "formalise the ongoing use of these important community sites for tennis courts by each of the tennis clubs into the future".

Cr Gareth Graham said he felt confident the execution of these leases for a 20 year period would give all three clubs stability and guarantee the communities continued access to these clubs.

Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club president, Peter Ternes, said through this new lease, the club hopes to have a facility which serves Myrtleford for many years to come.

"The signing of the lease gives us security on our current site," he said.

"It will allow us to apply for state and local grants more easily.

"This community heavily invests in community sport, for example netball, swimming, basketball, soccer and Australian rules football.

"We as a club can plan for the next [20] years and carry out necessary work, such as an irrigation upgrade."

Mr Ternes said while he may not be around in 20 years, his hope is the MLTC will provide sport to this community, as it has for the last 90 years at the current site.

Club secretary Jayne Pozzan said the lawn courts are currently recuperating now the summer season has ended.

"We move to the McNamara Reserve courts in winter," she said.

"Vicky Moore is in charge of court maintenance and she does such a superb job.

"We can't wait to get back out there this summer."