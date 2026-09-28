Social media
Home page>News>Citizen scientists step ...
News

Citizen scientists step up for platypus preservation in Ovens catchment

<p>CAPTIVE AUDIENCE: Platypus expert Josh Griffiths from EnviroDNA addresses the Bright audience on the banks of the Ovens River.</p>\\n
<p>CAPTIVE AUDIENCE: Platypus expert Josh Griffiths from EnviroDNA addresses the Bright audience on the banks of the Ovens River.</p>\\n

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE: Platypus expert Josh Griffiths from EnviroDNA addresses the Bright audience on the banks of the Ovens River.

Bright locals wade in waterways to protect flippered friends’ future.
Phoebe Morgan
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Holiday traffic makes its way to Myrtleford

Holiday traffic makes its way to Myrtleford
Holiday traffic makes its way to Myrtleford
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
News

Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season

Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season
Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season
News

Recent 'top three' tier ranking for Bright Boutique Accommodation

Recent 'top three' tier ranking for Bright Boutique Accommodation
Recent 'top three' tier ranking for Bright Boutique Accommodation