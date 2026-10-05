The Myrtleford Uniting Church Hall will come alive this Saturday with Tales and Tunes from the Kitchen, a community choir workshop presented in collaboration with Yackandandah based choir ‘SongShed’ as part of Alpine Shire's Seniors Festival this month.

Event organiser, Leanne Murphy, said she was thrilled to contribute to this year’s festival, describing the workshop as a celebration of memory, music and shared stories.

Ms Murphy said the concept grew from her long involvement with community choirs and the way food, family traditions and familiar songs naturally bring people together.

“Kitchens are places of memory, comfort and connection,” she said.

“It felt like a beautiful theme for a relaxed singing workshop where people of all ages could join in, reminisce and enjoy making music side by side.”

Ms Murphy hoped the event will be the first of many small, story rich singing gatherings.

“They’re very joyful and they give people a chance to participate without any pressure,” she said.

The upcoming workshop is designed to be welcoming to all, regardless of experience and aims to spark conversations about treasured recipes, family traditions and the songs which accompany them.

SongShed will share light, easy pieces themed around tea, coffee, cake and kitchen memories, along with reflections on traditional hunter gatherer practices and the importance of nurturing seeds in all forms.

Ms Murphy emphasised the informal nature of the event.

“It’s more like a friendly gathering than a performance,” she said.

“My hope is for people to leave feeling uplifted, connected and reminded of the simple pleasure of singing together.”

Bookings are now open at https://www.trybooking.com/DPXGF.

Ms Murphy has spent the year touring halls across North East Victoria with her Small Hall Sing series, with the next session scheduled for Sunday 8 November at the Happy Valley Hall.

Interested singers can join the mailing list via: leannemurphy@bigpond.com

ALPINE SHIRE SENIORS FESTIVAL

Events over the next week include:

- Digital library basics at Bright Library this Friday 9 October from 11am;

- Mt Beauty Writers Festival at Mt Beauty Community Centre this Saturday 10 October from 9.30am to 3.30pm;

- Discover history at Bright Museum this Sunday 11 October from 9.30am to 11.30am;

- Movie 'Sense and Sensibility' and morning tea at Sun Cinema Bright next Thursday 15 October at 10am.

- Cultural storytelling with Ash Dargan at Club Savoy on Thursday 15 October from 2pm to 3pm;

- Bright Twilight Tastings in Bright's CBD (Ireland Street) on Thursday 15 October from 5pm;

- Unfurling native ferns at Happy Valley Hotel on Thursday 15 October at 5.30pm.

For more details on these and other events in October go to Alpine Shire Council's website www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au