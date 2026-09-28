CFA draft updated fire safety rules for renewable developments

CFA has released updated draft fire safety guidelines after concerns were raised about appropriate preparedness by North East volunteers in recent weeks. Farm vehicles flooded the streets in Benalla earlier this month in protest against the rising rollout of large-scale solar in the region while CFA Volunteers Group members raised concerns over emergency service planning in the event of a potential emergency at one of these sites. CFA officials met with local brigade leaders in the Benalla area last week to hear about volunteer needs and concerns upon responding to potential renewable energy emergencies. Updated guidelines outlining standards that support stakeholders of renewable energy facility construction in relation to bushfire risk and fire safety went online last week. Key updates to the guidelines include stricter frameworks around Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) emergency procedures and fire safety requirements for storing BESS units and "spare" battery modules during the construction phase. This includes maintaining a 10-metre perimeter firebreak around storage/laydown areas and limiting stored BESS groups/clusters to 50 metres in length. They also introduce mandatory worker training for staff prior to the Fire Danger Period. All feedback submissions received before 30 October will be considered and the guidelines will be updated where appropriate. CFA senior manager specialist risk and fire safety Matt Allen said providing for the safety of emergency responders and the community at large-scale renewable energy facilities remains a primary focus for CFA. “The pace of development and the broadening range of renewable energy technologies and their facility configurations continue to pose challenges for emergency management,” he said. “We hope the community takes the time to review the updates and share their feedback as we want to ensure all points of view are considered.” The draft guidelines can be reviewed on CFA’s website until 30 October at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/renewable-energy