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CFA draft updated fire safety rules for renewable developments

<p>WORKING TOGETHER: CFA have encouraged the community to make submissions on their updated fire safety guidelines for renewable energy facilities.</p>\\n
<p>WORKING TOGETHER: CFA have encouraged the community to make submissions on their updated fire safety guidelines for renewable energy facilities.</p>\\n

WORKING TOGETHER: CFA have encouraged the community to make submissions on their updated fire safety guidelines for renewable energy facilities.

The emergency service is encouraging feedback from the community.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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