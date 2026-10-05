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CFA brigades turn out for training exercise at Mount Buffalo Chalet

<p>TRAINING EXERCISE: Mount Buffalo Chalet was the perfect venue for a training exercise for Ovens Valley Group brigades on Sunday. PHOTO: Rhett Chalwell</p>\\n
<p>TRAINING EXERCISE: Mount Buffalo Chalet was the perfect venue for a training exercise for Ovens Valley Group brigades on Sunday. PHOTO: Rhett Chalwell</p>\\n

TRAINING EXERCISE: Mount Buffalo Chalet was the perfect venue for a training exercise for Ovens Valley Group brigades on Sunday. PHOTO: Rhett Chalwell

Brigades get familiar with changes at chalet.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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