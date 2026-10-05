CFA brigades turn out for training exercise at Mount Buffalo Chalet

CFA brigades from throughout the Ovens Valley turned out in force for a special training exercise at Mount Buffalo Chalet last Sunday 4 October. Around 45 volunteers from Gapsted, Buffalo River, Myrtleford, Mudgegonga, Rosewhite, Ovens/Euorbin, Porepunkah, Bright, Harrietville and Mt Hotham/Dinner Plain brigades, as well as Parks Victoria and staff members from chalet managers Belgravia Outdoor Education, participated in the exercise. Ovens Valley Group deputy group officer and training coordinator Rhett Chalwell said an exercise will all brigades is held every year to bring together volunteers and various appliances to focus on aspects of their training. “This year we chose Mount Buffalo Chalet to help familiarise members with the facility...it's recent upgrades and assets such as solar panels, gas cylinders, and orienteer around the property to get a better understanding of what is there," he said. "We also timed brigade response times to the chalet and did a risk inspection with the Parks Victoria people and Belgravia, [for] the new cafe that's going to be opening and a few other bits and pieces they've had installed and will be getting installed over the next six months."