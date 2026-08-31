Celebrating Book Week 2026 at St Mary's

St Mary's Primary School came alive with colour, creativity and a love of reading as students and staff celebrated Book Week for 2026 last week. This year's Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA) theme, "Symphony of Stories", highlighted the wonderful way stories bring people together and inspire our imagination. "One of the highlights of the week was our fantastic Book Week parade," St Mary's principal, Andrea O'Connor said. "Students and staff showcased an amazing array of book-inspired costumes, bringing their favourite characters to life and sharing their passion for reading with the school community." Throughout the week, each classroom created a beautiful book display featuring the CBCA shortlisted books. Classes enjoyed visiting these displays, exploring the shortlisted titles and spending time reading and discussing the wonderful stories on offer. These visits provided students with the opportunity to discover new authors and celebrate Australian children's literature. "A special 'thank you' goes to our families for their enthusiastic support of Book Week," Ms O'Connor said. "From helping to create costumes, to encouraging a love of reading at home, your involvement helped make this celebration such a memorable and successful event."