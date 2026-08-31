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Celebrating Book Week 2026 at St Mary's

<p>BELOVED BOOK CHARACTERS BROUGHT TO LIFE: St Mary\\'s Foundation students put on their finest costumes to celebrate Book Week for 2026! PHOTOS: Jennifer Zamperoni</p>\\n
<p>BELOVED BOOK CHARACTERS BROUGHT TO LIFE: St Mary\\'s Foundation students put on their finest costumes to celebrate Book Week for 2026! PHOTOS: Jennifer Zamperoni</p>\\n

BELOVED BOOK CHARACTERS BROUGHT TO LIFE: St Mary's Foundation students put on their finest costumes to celebrate Book Week for 2026! PHOTOS: Jennifer Zamperoni

Book Week showcases students' style and character creativity during pupil parade.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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