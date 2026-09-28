CBL season starts this weekend

Spring can mean only one thing – it’s time to play some basketball. The 2026 Country Basketball League competition commences this weekend, with Myrtleford’s players eager to hit the floor and take on the best ballers from around the North East. Unfortunately, due to insufficient numbers this year, there will be no women’s CBL side from Myrtleford, but the men’s side are eager for the season to start. The Saints will be led by homegrown talent and CBL stalwart Marcus La Spina, who will look to impart his knowledge and experience at NBL1 level on the next crop of Myrtleford ballers as a player/coach. While they came out of last season without a win to their name, La Spina said the mood was extremely positive heading into the new competition. “All the boys are super keen,” he said. “We’ve had a shorter preseason but over the last six weeks there’s been a really good turnout to our trainings and the commitment to the program, so we’re hoping to produce a really exciting year ahead. “Speaking to the core group from last year, there seems to be a lot of development from our youth which will hopefully come in and fill some of those very important roles this year, and we’ll get a few wins. “We’ve obviously got Levi Young back, who was a key role-player for us and one of the leaders of the group, so it’s good to see him back. “We’ve got a good core group with Nicholas [La Spina], Lach Russell, Ollie [Gianello] and Leonard [Ciolli] and Noah [Robb] who all played last year and have really improved, and will be key leaders this year. “It’s really exciting to see a lot of interest still around the CBL program, which is something we struggled with last year, but it’s cool to see a lot of the youth back and excited about the program.” La Spina said they were drilling structured play throughout the preseason, and hoped his expertise in the game would help elevate the entire group. “I’m taking on the player/coach role this year, and hopefully bring my experience from NBL1 back to the local association,” he said. “We’ve put a lot of focus onto our structure and our principles we want to play by. “I think this year, with the larger group, we’ve been able to implement some key responsibilities and structures we’re going to follow this year offensively and defensively. “Last year, we probably lacked a bit of discipline and a little bit of those principles we fall back to when we are going up against the sides like Albury, Seymour and Wallan who have been powerhouses in the CBL program. “We’ve just going to stick to some key principles which are going to give us some good wins when we do get challenged by some of those more experienced and older players in the league.” It’s a rapid start to the season this weekend, with the Saints served up a double-header in the opening round. Myrtleford commences their season with a road trip to take on defending champs Seymour Blasters on Saturday before returning home to host Benalla on Sunday from 1pm. “It’ll be great to see the development of the young boys coming through, and hopefully myself and Levi can help really lead the boys this weekend to a double win,” La Spina said. “It’ll be great to be playing back at home – hopefully we get a good crowd behind us for the Benalla game. “We’re definitely keen to hit the deck, the boys are super excited, and I think we’re going to come away with two wins this weekend.”