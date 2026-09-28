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CBL season starts this weekend

<p>READY TO GO: Marcus La Spina and the CBL Saints open their season with a doubleheader this weekend.</p>\\n
<p>READY TO GO: Marcus La Spina and the CBL Saints open their season with a doubleheader this weekend.</p>\\n

READY TO GO: Marcus La Spina and the CBL Saints open their season with a doubleheader this weekend.

Marcus La Spina to lead Saints as player/coach through CBL season.
Nathan de Vries
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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