With Christmas already fast approaching, the Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times is pleased to reintroduce this year's 'Buy Local and Win' promotion to help shoppers prepare for the holiday season and support their local Alpine Shire businesses as they cross off their Christmas lists.

From Wednesday 25 November to Monday 21 December, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to shop locally to win one of four major prize packs from participating businesses.

A list of all participating businesses will be published each week to help readers shop at local stores involved in this year's promotion.

Major prize sponsors, Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors owners Sheridan and Rob Hill and Janine and Sandro Botter are ready to welcome this year’s seasonal shoppers.

“We are a small business in a small town and we appreciate people's support,” Janine said.

“Being part of this campaign is our way to give something back.

“We like our customers to have accessible options, so we do free local delivery and free quotes; whether it's blinds or flooring, so we can accommodate as much as possible.”

Sheridan said the community is a massive part of the success of the business.

“We thank the community for all their support,” she said.

“We always try go above and beyond, to accommodate and help people out.

“People tend to realise how quickly Christmas is approaching and want to make their home beautiful for their family and guests for the Christmas festivities.”

The major prizes up for grabs this year include:

• 1st prize: $2000 voucher at Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors

• 2nd prize: $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing

• 3rd prize: a beautiful one-hour hot air balloon flight for two with Goldrush Ballooning including in-flight photography, valued at $790; and

• 4th prize: a Billy Button Wines Prize pack valued at over $500.

There are also loads of $100 vouchers from participating businesses in the prize pool, available to anyone - simply by shopping at nearby businesses and supporting local this festive season.

To sign your business up to be included in the promotion, the cut-off time to register is this Thursday, 19 November.

Call Jenny Zamperoni and book your space now: 5731 3305 or 04 2749 5309 or email: jking@nemedia.com.au