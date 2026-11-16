PENNANT SEASON Bright Bowls Club welcomed 16 players from Howlong to Bright for round six of the A3 Saturday pennant competition over the weekend, with the host achieving an outstanding result with wins on all four rinks. Final score: Bright 84 shots 18 points def Howlong 61 shots – 0 points. Patrick O’Shea’s team with lead Libby Barker, second Elaine O’Shea and third Steve Jenvey won 22-13; Cheryl Raduczic’s team of lead of Kevin Chalwell, second Wayne Curtis and third Peter Raduczic won 24–15; Ernie Vanderwert’s team of lead Gil Griffith, second Julie Ellis and third Bev Griffith won 20–17; Otto Kupferle’s team of lead William Connolly, second Yanek Olsen and third: Trevor Poyner won 18–16. A special thank you to substitute, Yanek, who was visiting Bright and kindly agreed to play when asked - his willingness to help meant that all four rinks could play with a full team of four players. CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP – 100 UP The first Club Championship event for the 100 Up competition was completed on Sunday, 8 November. The club thanks all 12 members who entered this year’s competition. Both semi-final matches were played on Sunday, 8 November: Libby Barker vs Cheryl Raduczic, and Patrick O’Shea vs Otto Kupferle. The final was played that afternoon between Cheryl Raduczic and Otto Kupferle, with Raduczic emerging triumphant as the winner of the 100 Up Club Championship. OVENS & MURRAY – MEN’S 60 and OVER SINGLES The first round of the Ovens and Murray Men’s 60 and Over Singles was played at Chiltern on Thursday, 12 November. There were three entries in each section, with each player required to play two games to progress to the next round. Unfortunately, Michael Szabo (Club Mulwala) forfeited, leaving Bright’s Patrick O’Shea with one match to play. Patrick went on to win a close and competitive game against Martin Kupferle (Myrtleford Bowls Club), with a final score of 22–19. Patrick will now progress to the quarter final on Thursday 19 November, where he will play Phil Hodge (Howlong Bowls Club). COMMUNITY BOWLS IS BACK! The always popular and well-supported Community Bowls will commence on Wednesday 13 January 2027, at 7pm and run for eight weeks. This wonderful initiative has continued to demonstrate the lasting benefits of bringing together all sections of the community through friendship, social interaction and the enjoyment of bowls. Teams can consist of up to four players, allowing for alternating players throughout the competition. Only three players can play at any one time, but everyone is welcome, whether experienced or new to bowls. Registrations are now open - please contact Ernie as soon as possible on 0429 868 947 to secure your team’s spot. Come along, enjoy some friendly competition, meet new people and support our local community and charities.