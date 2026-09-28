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BUMS looks forward to big 12 months ahead

<p>RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT: Bruce Nordeck said the next 12 months present challenges and opportunities for Bright United Men\\'s Shed. </p>\\n
<p>RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT: Bruce Nordeck said the next 12 months present challenges and opportunities for Bright United Men\\'s Shed. </p>\\n

RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT: Bruce Nordeck said the next 12 months present challenges and opportunities for Bright United Men's Shed.

Bruce Nordeck re-elected president at AGM.
Jeff Zeuschner
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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