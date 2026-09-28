BUMS looks forward to big 12 months ahead

Bruce Nordeck was re-elected president of the Bright United Men's Shed (BUMS) during a well attended annual general meeting on Saturday 19 September. Members also elected Peter Blanch as vice president, Jessica Short secretary, Simon Law treasurer and Mike Dealy, Lawrence Pozzani and Joe Robinson to the committee. The meeting reiterated that BUMS, established in 2009, existed to provide a safe and welcoming place to build friendships, develop skills, support wellbeing and contribute to the community. Members were told BUMS had generated income of more than $25,000 over the past 12 months - including $3645 from the Book Fair, $745 from Wandi Nut Festival, $2000 from Bright Rod Run, $3710 from memberships and $1445 from donations - and remained in a strong financial position. In his annual report, Mr Nordeck said membership had stabilised at around 60, with encouraging interest from younger people. He said BUMS had secured an $80,000 Victorian government Men’s Shed grant for essential rectification and upgrade works, received a $10,000 Australia Post grant for health and wellbeing initiatives, and $2500 from Bright Community Bank towards a replacement AED. "We have also strengthened relationships with organisations including Alpine Multi Skill Group, Bright Vehicle Preservation Society, Bright Rod & Kustom Club, U3A Woodies, Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group and Alpine Shire Council," Mr Nordeck reported. "The new AMSG Hub at the rear of the shed is also developing as a community meeting and activity space." Mr Nordeck said BUMS major challenge over the next 12 months remains the building and compliance issues identified by Alpine Shire Council, which has seen some of the facilities closed pending rectification works. "The coming year will require us to progress the necessary building works, secure funding, obtain permits and approvals, and minimise disruption to shed activities," he said. "At the same time, we need to: maintain a safe and active shed; grow membership, particularly among younger members; strengthen our community partnerships; establish clear MOUs with allied organisations; and continue developing sustainable fundraising and income opportunities. "There will be challenges and some uncertainty along the way, but our focus must remain on securing the long-term future of BUMS." Mr Nordeck said BUMS new website is now providing a professional information hub for members and the community, thanks to the hard work of Bruno Souza, Mike Dealy and Jess Short. BUMS is located at 14 Churchill Avenue, between the bowls club and SES, and can be contacted on (03) 5750 1120, or go to the website https://bumsinc.com.au/ $80,000 grant to help BUMS get whole facility opened Bright United Men's Shed (BUMS) Inc. has been granted $80,000 through the Victorian government's latest round of its Men’s Shed Funding Program. BUMS president Bruce Nordeck said the funding would help with rectification upgrades to the shed, to address issues which have seen part of their facilities unable to be used for several years. "We're delighted to receive the funding and work towards getting all of our shed's facilities back open again," he said. "We've only been able to use our ground floor level - with all the woodwork and metal work machinery - but have been working with Alpine Shire Council on a way forward to address permit and building changes and associated required rectifying works to get all our facilities re-opened." Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the government's latest round of funding was investing $863,000 investment in men’s sheds across Victoria. "Men’s sheds provide safe, friendly places for men from all backgrounds to build connections, learn skills and boost their health and wellbeing," she said. "These organisations play a key role in reducing social isolation and supporting mental health, particularly in regional and rural communities. "This year’s investment builds on more than 580 grants provided through the Men’s Shed Funding Program over the past 10 years, as the government continues to back the Victorian Men’s Shed Association." Other successful men's sheds in the North East to receive funding were: Euroa Men's Shed Inc. $89,330; Yea Men’s Shed $34,874; Benalla Men's Shed Inc. $31,900; Yarrawonga Mulwala Men's Shed Inc $9500; Goulburn Valley Woodworkers Inc $8931; Albury Wodonga Woodcrafters Inc $8824; and Wodonga Men's Shed Inc $7730.