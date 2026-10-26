By Lily Picciocchi.

The Bright Community Centre is set to welcome back music lovers for this year's Mountaingrass Festival in November.

It promises to be an enjoyable weekend of bluegrass and old-time musical concerts featuring performers from Australasia and beyond, with additional concerts and workshops at the Bright Senior Citizens' Centre and Bright Courthouse Theatre.

The festival will run from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November.

Organisers are hoping for a strong turnout, on the back of the resounding success of last year with more than 500 people in attendance sharing in their love of rapid-fire riffs, blazing bluegrass tunes and legendary local musical talent.

Musical performers this year include 'The Old Crossroads', 'John Reischman & The Jaybirds', 'Calico Corn' and many more.

Other events include all-level music workshops, guided slow-jams and the third-annual ABOTMA Songwriting Competition which is sponsored by Performance Advantage and Greg McGrath of 'The Australian Bluegrass Blog', and has seen in increase in applications this year.

The Mountaingrass raffle is also set to return, the proceeds of which will go towards the 'Young Performer Grant', which covers the recipient’s costs of attending the festival, as they gain experience and exposure in the music community.

The raffle's first prize is a Ray Black Custom Mandolin A5-108, valued at almost $3500.

For more information on timetables, tickets, accommodation and accessibility, visit: https://www.mountaingrass.com.au/