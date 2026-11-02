Bright Theatre Company calls for actors for The Memory of Water

By DANIEL A'VARD Bright Theatre Company is holding open auditions this Saturday 7 November for its 2027 production of The Memory of Water by Shelagh Stephenson, a dark, warm comedy that won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy. Three sisters, Teresa, Mary and Catherine, gather in their late mother's house the night before her funeral. As a snowstorm rages outside, they sort through her things, bicker, and discover that each of them remembers their childhood very differently. Their mother, Vi, has a few things to say about that too. Caught in the middle are the men in their lives: Mike, Mary's long-term lover, and Frank, Teresa's husband. Expect plenty of laughs and maybe some unexpected tears. The production is directed by local performer Steph Frobose, her first time in the director's chair. It will run for eight performances over two weeks, from 22 April to 1 May 2027. There are six roles, four women and two men, with playing ages from the 20s to the 60s. Everyone is welcome, whatever your experience. Rehearsals start with a couple of sessions in December, then take a break over Christmas before coming back in mid-January for two evenings a week. Sunday rehearsals are added in the final weeks, followed by a tech week leading into the performances. Auditions will be held on Saturday 7 November, 1–4pm, at the Bright Courthouse Theatre, 1–3 Park Street, Bright. The company has had some steady interest from women, but men less so, so men are especially encouraged to come along. Contact Steph Frobose for an audition pack on 0477 198 496. If you're unable to make the audition day, get in contact and we can try and find an alternative time.