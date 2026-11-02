Social media
Home page>News>Bright Theatre Company c...
News

Bright Theatre Company calls for actors for The Memory of Water

<p>LIVE THEATRE: Auditions are being held this Saturday 7 November, 1\\u20134pm, at the Bright Courthouse Theatre. Pictured are cast from Bright Theatre company\\'s previous production of Things I know to be true. PHOTO: Charlie Brown</p>\\n
<p>LIVE THEATRE: Auditions are being held this Saturday 7 November, 1\\u20134pm, at the Bright Courthouse Theatre. Pictured are cast from Bright Theatre company\\'s previous production of Things I know to be true. PHOTO: Charlie Brown</p>\\n

LIVE THEATRE: Auditions are being held this Saturday 7 November, 1–4pm, at the Bright Courthouse Theatre. Pictured are cast from Bright Theatre company's previous production of Things I know to be true. PHOTO: Charlie Brown

Auditions this Saturday 7 November at Bright Courthouse Theatre!
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
News

South African titles for Harry

South African titles for Harry
South African titles for Harry
News

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026