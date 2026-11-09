Bright Rod Run loss ‘wake-up call’ for regional tourism, says Rouel

The loss of the formal Bright Rod Run in 2027 “must be a wakeup call” for governments to cut red tape and back the events that keep regional towns busy, according to One Nation candidate for Ovens Valley James Rouel. Mr Rouel said the event’s organising committee had cited changing requirements, rising costs, withdrawn funding and reduced access to facilities among its reasons to make its 34th annual iteration on the weekend its last. “Alpine Shire Council’s February 2026 tourism report lists the Rod Run’s modelled economic value at $4.93 million, the highest in its top 10 events table,” he said. “It’s extremely disappointing. “For decades, this event has brought visitors to Bright and business to local shops, pubs and accommodation providers. “The volunteers who made that happen deserve our thanks, and we need to take seriously what they are telling us.” Mr Rouel said. “My vision is to make Ovens Valley the events and tourism capital of Victoria. “That takes two things: removing a shitload of unnecessary red tape and helping local people get good ideas off the ground.” Mr Rouel said One Nation’s Victorian red tape policy proposes removing two existing requirements for every new one, legal deadlines for government decisions, automatic approval when those deadlines are missed, and public explanations for delays.