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Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive

<p>CLEARANCE: Levi Young evades the grasping hand of Marcus de Leur and streams from the middle in Bright\\'s semi-final win over Whorouly. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>CLEARANCE: Levi Young evades the grasping hand of Marcus de Leur and streams from the middle in Bright\\'s semi-final win over Whorouly. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

CLEARANCE: Levi Young evades the grasping hand of Marcus de Leur and streams from the middle in Bright's semi-final win over Whorouly. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

And then there were three - the O&K finals are really heating up now!
Nathan de Vries
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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