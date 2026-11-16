Hundreds of residents and visitors gathered around Bright’s historic clock tower last Wednesday for the town’s annual Remembrance Day service, pausing at 11am to honour those who served and sacrificed in times of war. The strong attendance was boosted by visitors who remained in town following the popular Bright Rod Run, held the previous weekend. Bright RSL senior vice-president Judy Moore said the event was a fitting tribute on a beautiful spring morning and everything went according to plan. The Bright 1st Scouts served as flag marshals for the ceremony, while representatives from local businesses, community organisations, schools and members of the public laid wreaths at the war memorial. Among them was Bright United Men’s Shed representative Bruce Nordeck, an ex-serviceman who described Remembrance Day as both a solemn and meaningful occasion. “As part of the Bright community, it’s important we dedicate ourselves to remembrance and honour those who served,” Mr Nordeck said. “What happens in Bright has a lovely 'small-town' feel about it, but it’s also very personal...it’s something we pride ourselves on.” Mr Nordeck said occasions such as Remembrance Day were particularly important in regional communities, many of which bore a heavy burden during the world wars. “Small towns across Australia suffered terrible losses, particularly during World War I and World War II,” he said. “The number of men who served and never returned had a profound impact on their families and communities; and in some smaller villages, the losses changed communities so much, they no longer exist.” Following the service, attendees gathered at the Bright RSL for morning tea, providing an opportunity for veterans, residents and visitors to reflect on the day’s commemorations and the sacrifices of past generations.