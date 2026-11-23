The wide array of creative talent from Bright P-12 College students was celebrated at the college’s annual Student Art Exhibition, which attracted almost 900 visitors to the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre over its eight-day showcase this month. Officially opened by Janmaree Duguid, head of arts and technologies at the college, the exhibition featured an impressive collection of work from students across primary and secondary year levels, showcasing the diversity of creative learning at the college. Visitors were treated to a wide range of works spanning Wood and Metal, Media, Visual Arts, Visual Communication and Design, as well as outstanding graduating VCE student works in Media, Product Design and Art Creative Practice. Ms Duguid said she continued to be amazed by the quality, creativity and individuality of the work produced by students each year. “Being able to share our students’ artistic achievements with the wider community is something we never take for granted,” she said. "The exhibition has become a tradition we are incredibly proud of." The event also provided an opportunity for the community to show its appreciation for the gallery’s ongoing support, with generous door donations and an art hamper raffle helping to raise funds in recognition of this valued partnership. Music was also part of the celebrations, with two student soiree evenings held in the gallery. Performers from both primary and secondary year levels entertained visitors, showcasing the college’s musical talents in a unique gallery setting. Throughout the exhibition, primary and secondary classes also visited with their teachers, giving students the opportunity to explore and appreciate the creative achievements of their fellow students. "The strong attendance and generous community support were a wonderful reflection of the value placed on the arts in the Bright community," Ms Duguid said. "Most importantly, the exhibition provided students with a valuable opportunity to share their work, celebrate their achievements and experience the pride of having their creativity recognised by a wider audience."