Bright Lions Club to return to Pioneer Park for annual Car Boot Sale

The Bright Lions Club is preparing for its annual community Car Boot Sale, with organisers expecting strong interest from sellers ahead of the event this Sunday 1 November from 9am to 2pm. Lions member and event coordinator, John Thomas, said there had been strong enquiries, suggesting a healthy mix of stallholders this year. He said the decision to relocate the event from Howitt Park back to Pioneer Park was made to give both sellers and buyers more space. “Last year we had 30 sites taken up,” Mr Thomas said. “We are hoping for many more this year.” Mr Thomas emphasised the day is about more than fundraising. “We’re not only there to make money, we’re there for the public," he said. “It’s a community day...the sale offers stallholders a chance to clear out cupboards and sheds and give unwanted goods a new life with someone else.” Funds raised by the Bright Lions Club through such events are returned directly to the community. “Money comes in and goes right towards our next events,” Mr Thomas said. A site fee has been reduced to $20 to make participation more accessible for those interested in clearing out unwanted goods. Sellers are asked to arrive from 7:30am to pay their fee, receive their allocated site and set up before trading begins. For buyers, the event provides an opportunity to find bargains ahead of the Christmas season. The day will also feature the Lions club barbecue, a coffee van and cold drinks. Lions member Brian Kelly said organisers aim to create an enjoyable atmosphere for everyone involved. “We’re looking to satisfy both the sellers and the buyers,” he said. “That’s our aim and that will create a great community atmosphere.” For further information, sellers and buyers can contact John on 0477 382 325.