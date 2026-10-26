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Bright Lions Club to return to Pioneer Park for annual Car Boot Sale

<p>DRIVE TO DECLUTTER: Bright Lions Club members John and Marie Thomas are set to welcome the community to pass on their pre-loved goods at this year\\'s Car Boot Sale. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>DRIVE TO DECLUTTER: Bright Lions Club members John and Marie Thomas are set to welcome the community to pass on their pre-loved goods at this year\\'s Car Boot Sale. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

DRIVE TO DECLUTTER: Bright Lions Club members John and Marie Thomas are set to welcome the community to pass on their pre-loved goods at this year's Car Boot Sale. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Local Lions set to host second-hand sales in Pioneer Park for November's Car Boot Sale.
Phoebe Morgan
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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