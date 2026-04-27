As part of this year's Bright Autumn Festival, the Bright Croquet Club (BCC) are set to welcome locals and visitors for its free 'Come and Try Day' this Thursday, 30 April.

Club secretary John Hart said croquet dates back to the 12th century and is the world's oldest ball game and a non-contact, low-impact sport, which gently exercises the body and brain.

"[Our] club is the second-oldest croquet club in Victoria and its history is fascinating...from [being founded by the local] gold miners' wives to our [enduring club members] today," he said.

"Visitors have often said to us we have the best surface in North East Victoria."

Equipment will be provided on the day and participants are only requested to wear flat-soled shoes while on the green.

"Hopefully we'll have a great sunny day for our open day," club president Joan Thompson said.

"There will be delicious food, snacks, tea and coffee, for both morning tea and lunch.

"We have quite a good playing surface currently: our greenkeeper is doing a great job."

Ms Thompson said the BCC is offering a new initiative this year for locals who may be interested in making croquet their new number-one social sport.

"Any locals who drop in to try a game, from 30 April to 1 July, can play croquet for the members price of $5, instead of the usual visitors price of $10," she said.

"From July, they can decide if they want to become full members or not.

"If they don't want to join officially, they're still welcome to drop by and have a game with us."

The club's open day on Thursday, runs from 9am to 2:30pm, with the site best accessed via the Bourke Street carpark, behind the Bright Community Centre.

The BCC regularly meet on Thursday mornings, from 9am to 2:30pm weekly.