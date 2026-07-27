If a week is a long time is footy, then two days short of two calendar years is an eternity.

The Dederang-Mount Beauty senior football team has broken one of the longer football droughts in country Victoria by overcoming the Wodonga Saints on Saturday by 17 points, 9.4 (58) to 5.11 (41).

There were 35 consecutive losses between Round 15, 2024 and Round 15, 2026, but this win was certainly one to remember for senior playing coach Josh Kable.

“It was quite a surreal feeling,” Kable said shortly after the final siren.

“Having played quite a few seasons at Dederang-Mount Beauty in the past, I don’t think there’s been a win that has meant as much to myself or the footy club as today.

“You could feel the relief in the last few minutes when we got a few goals in front and it was great to be able to soak that feeling up.”

While the Bombers had a buffer on the scoreboard of a goal or two from the start of the second quarter and led by 20 at half-time, the Saints pushed back in the third term to trail by only eight points in a muddy slog at the Dederang Recreation Reserve.

DMB iced the game with the only two goals of the last quarter to bring smiles and tears to the faces of their dedicated home fans.

Sam Bakes kicked four goals for the winners, Paul Riccardi and promising junior Fergus Gardiner snagged two majors each, while best mates Nick Iaria and Kable were the Bombers’ best.

“Today was our first proper four-quarter performance,” Kable added.

“We have struggled to limit other teams when they have had the momentum.

“Today we were able to limit their impact when they were getting on top in patches and were able to make the most of our opportunities when we had the momentum going our way.

“Every person on the field played their role and stood up when the pressure was on.”

Speaking broadly about the experience at large, Kable knows that this victory is worth more than four premiership points.

“The win means a lot for the group and a club as a whole,” Kable said.

“Internally we knew we were moving in the right direction, numbers at training have been solid all year despite being winless prior to this weekend and the energy around the group has been great.

“However, when you’re sitting on the bottom of the ladder, it certainly makes you feel a bit of pressure.

“Today was a gritty win and it was what we needed to build some belief that we can win games of footy and get on top in close games.”

Meanwhile, Dederang-Mount Beauty’s A grade netballers didn’t miss out on the celebrations as they dealt comfortably with the Wodonga Saints on the court in a 48-27 victory at home.

Starting the round in eighth on the league ladder, the Bombers leapfrogged Wahgunyah into seventh place after the 21-goal win, which was their sixth for the season.

Audrey Barker (32 goals, 84 per cent accuracy) could barely miss and teamed up well in the goal circle with Keely Bullivant (16 goals), while Pip Fairbairn and Sasha De Marchi were united in defence to earn themselves best on court honours.

Dederang-Mount Beauty hit the road to face Barnawartha this Saturday.