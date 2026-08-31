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Bocce tournament a resounding success

<p>HOME COURT ADVANTAGE: The Australian contingent for the 2026 Asia Oceania Sport Boules Confederation Championships. PHOTOS: Myrtleford Savoy Bocce Club.</p>\\n
<p>HOME COURT ADVANTAGE: The Australian contingent for the 2026 Asia Oceania Sport Boules Confederation Championships. PHOTOS: Myrtleford Savoy Bocce Club.</p>\\n

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE: The Australian contingent for the 2026 Asia Oceania Sport Boules Confederation Championships. PHOTOS: Myrtleford Savoy Bocce Club.

The weekend tournament has been hailed as a massive win for the sport in the region.
Nathan de Vries
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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