Bocce tournament a resounding success

Organisers and participants of the recent 2026 Asia Oceania Sport Boules Confederation Championships held in Myrtleford are calling it a massive triumph following a weekend-long festival of sport, friendship and enjoyment. The recently reinvigorated Myrtleford Savoy Bocce Club hosted the international event on the weekend of August 21-23, bringing together national and international squads to the sheds in Myrtleford to showcase their hard work and love of the game. An Australian squad was joined by compatriots from China, Japan and Hong Kong for one of the premier international bocce events on the calendar. The teams were also fortunate enough to stick around for a few days before the event, to take in the sights, sounds and flavours of the region. Myrtleford Savoy Bocce Club president and organiser Anthony Zanghellini said it was a pure triumph. “It was an absolutely amazing tournament, our international and national guests touched down and made themselves feel at home which was fantastic,” he said. “They took in some sights of Myrtleford and surrounding areas over Wednesday and Thursday and got down to training. “The tournament started on Friday morning, the action started at 9am and went through to 5.30pm, we had all four teams competing over the four days, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan and China. “We all shared a dinner together on the bocce courts on Friday night which the bocce club catered for. “On Saturday and Sunday, Club Savoy catered for the guests, and the action really picked up over the weekend with teams events and the tactical throwing events, and it all culminated on the Sunday with the grand final for the singles. “It was an action-packed weekend – not only was it busy on the courts, but it was certainly busy off, with dozens of people coming in and having a look at bocce again, just taking in the goodwill and friendship which was on display over the weekend.” Club Savoy president Anna Fin Genero said it was an honour to host the prestigious event. “This championship is a celebration of sporting excellence, friendship, cultural exchange, and the spirit of competition that unites us all through the game of bocce,” she said. “A special thank you is extended to Anthony Zanghelini and the members and volunteers of the Club Savoy Bocce Club, along with Frank Funari and staff from Bocce Australia, Trish Corelli from Bocce Victoria and Tony Biancacci, vice president of the Fédération Internationale de Boules for their dedication, hard work, and countless hours of preparation leading up to this event. “Their commitment, enthusiasm, and attention to detail have helped make these Championships possible, and we are deeply grateful for their efforts in welcoming our international sporting community to Myrtleford.” Going from a desolate mess of sheds to hosting international-quality tournaments in the space of 18 months is a remarkable achievement for the club, one which will no doubt build the profile of bocce in the region, not only for locals to try their hand at the fun, social and low-impact sport, but for the club to host other events and bring more to the region. “Frank Funari and all the team from Bocce Australia and Bocce Victoria couldn’t have been happier,” Zanghellini said. “The courts held up immensely well, and a bit thank you needs to go to Jamie Rebuffo, Danny Perez, Angelo Sacco and Jason Dyball for keeping the courts in pristine conditions. “Off the success of the Asia-Oceania [titles], we’re looking at two major events in early 2027. “It’s been quite a busy six- or seven-week period for us leading up to this, we’ll have a little break and we will get ready to get back into it, because there are bigger things on the horizon.”