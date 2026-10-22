Bipartisan backing for major boost to regional patient travel support

Regional Victorians travelling for specialist medical treatment are set to receive substantially more financial support after Labor and the Liberal–Nationals Coalition backed higher patient transport subsidies ahead of the state election. The Coalition has matched the Carroll Labor Government’s $53.6 million commitment to expand the Victorian Patient Transport Assistance Scheme. Both sides propose lifting the accommodation subsidy from $49.50 to $125 a night and private vehicle reimbursement from 21 cents to 35 cents a kilometre. The Liberal–Nationals commitment was made within 24 hours of Labor’s announcement. Opposition Leader Jess Wilson and Shadow Health Minister Georgie Crozier were credited by the Leukaemia Foundation for matching the proposal without delay. Coalition representatives said regional families should not have to choose between healthcare and household costs, arguing existing payments no longer reflect fuel, accommodation, time away from work and the distances patients travel. Labor says the changes would help almost 30,000 regional Victorians who use the scheme to reach appointments, including people travelling regularly for cancer treatment or kidney dialysis. It says the higher payments would ease the pressure of long drives and overnight stays. The Leukaemia Foundation welcomed the bipartisan position after campaigning for the $125 accommodation rate through its Cut the Cost of Cancer campaign. More than 3000 Victorians signed its petition, while 19 cancer, research and consumer organisations joined the VPTAS Alliance seeking improved support. Foundation chief executive Chris Tanti said agreement by both major parties brought the proposal much closer to certainty, although the organisation would work with whoever forms government to ensure the rates are delivered in full. Benalla resident Merryn Howell, who has twice relocated to Melbourne for blood cancer treatment, said patients travelling hundreds of kilometres should not have to worry about affording a bed for the night. If implemented, the new rates would lift Victoria from last place to equal first with South Australia on the Foundation’s national patient travel scorecard. The Coalition says reimbursements have been largely unchanged for 11 years. Patients have also called for faster processing, with some reporting waits of several months for repayments. The foundation plans to update its scorecard when the new payments take effect.