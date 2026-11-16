For round five of the Ovens and Murray midweek pennant competition, the Myrtleford A1 team travelled to Benalla where they were successful by overcoming Benalla 67-56.

Greg Robbins’ group were the major contributors by winning 27-13 - with Robbins was Denis Piazza, Les Brown and Sam Bonacci.

On the other rinks, John Pryor’s team won 25-22 while Mikey Clayton’s team lost 16-21.

The midweek B1 team took on Club Mulwala at Mulwala and had a comfortable win 76-42.

Royston Smith with Bev Griffith, Liz Saunders and Wayne Langdon were the standout team with a 31-10 win.

Col Smith’s gang enjoyed a 22-12 win and Jon Dunell’s group pitched in with a 23-20 win.

Round six of the weekend pennant saw the Myrtleford A1 team travel to Wangaratta where they were soundly beaten by a confident Wangaratta team.

Struggling to find form, Myrtleford were beaten 54-94.

Greg Robbins, John Pryor, Les Brown and Maria Duic offered some resistance and managed to win their rink by the bare minimum of 19-18.

Peta Matty’s group fought it out but lost 17-20, Mick Dwyer’s foursome lost 16-28 while Mikey Clayton’s group’s campaign floundered with a 2-28 loss.

In a nailbiter, the weekend B1 team tackled the Benalla Moira team at Benalla and came away with a draw, 56 shots all.

Royston Smith’s crew did their bit with a 25-14 shot win - Smith was with Terry McCaw, Wayne Langdon and Glenys Pepyat.

Lindsay Hamilton’s team lost 17-22 while those with Liz Saunders went down 14-20.

Continuing their success, the Weekend B2 side were triumphant over Benalla at Benalla winning 65-48 shots.

Best on the day was Mark Simpson with Helen Murtagh, Kath Wood and Adrian Novak with a sound 32-11 shot win.

Martin Kupferle’s group enjoyed an 18-13 shot win while Col Byrne’s squad lost 15-24.