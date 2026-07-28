Ben Carroll was today sworn in as Victoria’s 50th Premier.

He was unanimously elected as the party leader by his Labor colleagues and elevated to the state’s highest political job after Jacinta Allan resigned from the position early Tuesday morning.

In his first press conference the new Premier vowed to call a Royal Commission into the construction sector and provide more powers to IBAC to investigate corruption.

Victorians will go to the polls for a state election in November.

We publish in full his address to all Victorians.

STATEMENT FROM VICTORIA'S 50th PREMIER, BEN CARROLL

I am honoured and humbled to have been elected unanimously as the new leader of the Victorian Labor Party and serve as the 50th Premier of Victoria.

Yesterday, a group of my colleagues approached me and informed me Jacinta Allan no longer had the support of our caucus.

They asked me to put my hand up.

This was not an easy decision, but the stakes at this election are simply too high.

Polling says Victoria is on track for Australia’s first Liberal-One Nation Government.

A Liberal-One Nation government that will cut hospitals, cut schools and cut frontline services.

A Liberal-One nation government that will cut cheaper childcare, free-TAFE and so many other services Victorians rely on.

This election, only Labor can stop the risk of a Liberal-One Nation Government that will hurt working people.

But it is clear that on key issues that matter to Victorians, our government needs to go in a new direction.

As Premier, I will deliver that new direction.

That’s why today we are saying enough is enough.

In my Government, integrity will not be optional.

Whether in business, politics or the union movement, there will be zero tolerance for those who misuse their positions.

That is why, my first action as Premier will be to call a Royal Commission into the Construction Sector.

We will also immediately establish a Special Prosecutor that will work in parallel with the Royal Commission.

And we will strengthen IBAC by giving them follow the money powers this term. Not in 2027, now.

I will have more to say on all of this in the coming days.

Let me make one thing very clear: I am not Daniel Andrews; I am not Jacinta Allan.

I will do things differently, because different times require a new approach.

I was born and raised in the western suburbs and understand the value of hard work and ensuring that every family has the chance to get ahead.

My first job was at the Kmart down the road from where I grew up in Airport West.

I still remember the feeling of receiving my first pay cheque.

It taught me, from a young age, the value of a dollar.

That's why I understand why Victorians are concerned about government spending.

Every dollar my government spends will be treated with respect.

It will be spent carefully, responsibly, and only where it delivers the greatest value for Victorians.

We will focus on the basics, to give families the services and cost of living support they need.

And under my Victorian Government, when crimes are committed they will be dealt with as communities expect.

That’s why I have been in contact with the Police Commissioner today, to make one thing very clear: We will provide police with the powers, funding and support they need to fight crime.

To the business community, let me be equally clear.

Labor will always be the party of working people, but Victoria’s economy is a partnership between working people, government and business.

A government I lead will respect that partnership – by making sure that Victoria is the best place for business to invest, and a place that Victorians want to start a business in.

So my promise to every Victorian is a simple one.

My focus will always be on you.

On the family working hard to build a better future.

On the nurse caring for the sick.

On the teacher inspiring the next generation.

On every small business owner taking a risk.

Together, we will start a new chapter for Victoria - without the risk of Liberal-One Nation cuts.

For 27 years, Jacinta Allan has served her community, our state and the great Australian Labor Party.

I acknowledge the contribution she and her family have made and wish them well.

It is clear that Victorians want change.

That change starts today.