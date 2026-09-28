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Back-to-back wins for Pepo Farms' hazelnut oil

<p>FROM OVENS TO AUSTRALIA\\'S CHAMPION OIL: Pepo Farms co-owner Jay Rivett, and Dan Pusvacietis are tremendously proud of the team after their \\'Cold Pressed Hazelnut Oil\\'s\\' recent win. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>FROM OVENS TO AUSTRALIA\\'S CHAMPION OIL: Pepo Farms co-owner Jay Rivett, and Dan Pusvacietis are tremendously proud of the team after their \\'Cold Pressed Hazelnut Oil\\'s\\' recent win. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

FROM OVENS TO AUSTRALIA'S CHAMPION OIL: Pepo Farms co-owner Jay Rivett, and Dan Pusvacietis are tremendously proud of the team after their 'Cold Pressed Hazelnut Oil's' recent win. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

High Country hazelnut oil named Sydney Royal Champion two-years-running.
Phoebe Morgan
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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