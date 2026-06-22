Mount Beauty Library played host to a gathering of literary talent last Thursday afternoon, 18 June, when the Winter Writers’ Roundtable attracted more than 20 attendees eager to hear from four accomplished authors.

The free event, hosted by Alpine Shire libraries, featured authors Michael Brissenden, Suzanne Leal, Siobhan O’Brien and Zahid Gamieldien.

The roundtable was part of a broader program of events, with additional sessions held in Bright and Myrtleford on Friday.

The afternoon opened with a conversation between Suzanne and Zahid, centred on the latter's crime novel All the Missing Children.

The discussion explored the art of character creation, storytelling techniques and the similarities and differences in their respective writing processes.

Audience members were also given an insight into Zahid's journey beyond the page, including his experience of having a script optioned for television and the challenges involved in adapting stories for a new medium.

The second half of the event featured former journalists Michael and Siobhan, who shared their experiences of transitioning from journalism to fiction writing.

The pair spoke about the creative process and the personal and professional experiences that have helped shape their work.

Particularly fascinating for the audience was Siobahn's description of her immersive approach to research and character development.

She explained how she strives to ensure her stories remain authentic by grounding them in real-world locations and events.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees gained a deeper appreciation of the craft of writing and the dedication required to bring compelling stories to life, making the Winter Writers’ Roundtable an engaging and inspiring event for local readers and aspiring writers alike.

Michael Brissenden will be the feature author at the Mount Beauty Writers Festival on 10 October.

To see more information on this event go to the website, www.mountbeautywritersfestival.com