Alpine Shire Council is inviting community feedback on Amendment C69alpi to the Alpine Planning Scheme, which seeks to correct zoning errors on 59 properties across Alpine Shire.

Zones are areas of land which are designated for specific use, which allows or restricts how land can be used by landowners.

Amendment C69alpi seeks to ensure parcels of land have appropriate zoning applied to their parcel boundaries and public zones are not applied to private land.

The amendment applies to land parcels located in: Barwidgee, Bright, Buckland, Buffalo River, Coral Bank, Dederang, Dinner Plain, Eurobin, Harrietville,

Havilah, Mount Beauty, Myrtleford, Nug Nug, Ovens, Porepunkah, Running Creek, Selwyn, Smoko, Tawonga South, and Wandiligong.

A full list of the affected properties - including their current zoning, proposed zoning and reason for change - can be viewed online on the Engage Alpine website.

Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said it is important for people to know there are different zones which help guide future development proposals and future sustainability of our region.

“We’re fortunate to have access to prime agricultural land, as well as land which is valuable for important industries, which means we continue to support diverse economic growth in these sectors," she said.

“We also want to make sure all landowners are zoned correctly so they don’t run up against unnecessary planning issues in the future.”

All affected property owners will receive a letter outlining the proposed changes to their parcel of land.

Submissions must be made in writing, either online or by hand, with the submitter’s name and contact address, clearly stating the grounds on which the amendment is supported or opposed and indicating what changes, if any, the submitter wishes to make.

Online submissions can be made by visiting Engage Alpine: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/amendment-c69alpi-alpine-planning-scheme or emailing info@alpineshire.vic.gov.au

Handwritten submissions can be made in-person at the council office in Bright or libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford or by mailing PO Box 139, Bright VIC 3741.

Submissions must be received by 5pm on Monday, 3 August.

Council must make a copy of every submission available at their office in Bright for any person to inspect, free of charge, for two months after the amendment comes into operation or lapses.