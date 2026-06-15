Police are reminding visitors to Victoria’s key snowfields to check their safety gear and carry wheel chains, following dozens of alpine search-and-rescue operations last year.

Victoria Police will be highly visible on the roads and areas in and around Victoria’s Alpine region, including Falls Creek, Mt Hotham, Mount Baw Baw, Mount Buller and Mount Stirling.

Following a bumper snow season last year – an almost 50 per cent increase on the year prior at Mount Hotham alone – Victoria Police is urging visitors to plan ahead.

Police responded to 26 search and recovery incidents in the 2025 season at Mt Hotham, Falls Creek and Mt Buller.

They included two men who became disorientated during heavy fog and snow showers on the Bon Accord track, veered off course and slipped onto steep terrain and several occupants from six vehicles who were rescued by snowmobile after becoming stranded near Blue Rad Track following heaving snowfall,

Superintendent Brett Kahan said the Alpine region can be as equally dangerous as it is beautiful if you are not well prepared.

“The rescues we had to conduct last year were for people who usually go outside of their capabilities, often overestimate their abilities and often go alone,” he said.

“Going alone is fraught with danger… whiteouts can appear suddenly and quickly disorientate even the most skilled of snow-goers.

“If you haven’t got a personal beacon on you, buy one en-route, they can save your life.”

Local police will be well supported by dedicated alpine officers, highway patrol and the heavy vehicle unit.

They will conduct highly visible proactive patrols and enforcement each and every day at Mount Hotham, Falls Creek and Mt Buller for the duration of the season.

The 2025 snow season saw more than 4000 vehicles turned around for failing to carry legally required wheel chains.

Failing to carry chains may result in a $407 fine, while failing to fit them when required results in a $1018 penalty.

Supt Kahan said he is always staggered by the amount of people who get turned away or penalised for not carrying chains, despite ongoing messaging.

“As soon as the road gets icy or as soon as the road gets snow on it, basically you’re just going to slide off the road,” he said.

“It’s not worth the risk.

“Don’t go cheap on chains, those that carry cheap chains may as well carry no chains at all.”

Seasonal road closures were brought forward to the beginning of the snow season due to the severe winter weather.

Key safety tips from police for those heading to the snow include:

• Never go on hikes solo and have a detailed check-in procedure so people know where you are and when you’re expected to arrive and return

• Have a registered Personal Locater Beacon (PLB)

• Carry enough food and water for more than one day

• Have clothing and gear suitable for all weather conditions

• Regularly check weather and snow conditions as conditions can change quickly

• Ensure your car’s radiator is filled with anti-freeze and if diesel use Alpine Mix

• Drive cautiously with gradual pressure on the accelerator to avoid wheel spin

• Brake gently and avoid unnecessary gear changes

• Maintain a safe braking distance from vehicles in front, especially in poor visibility.

• If lost – stop, seek shelter, call Triple Zero (000) and wait.