Amendments to Alpine Shire's Planning Scheme have been green lit by council and are now headed to Victorian Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny for final approval.

The proposed changes arose from a major review of the scheme and went on public exhibition last year.

The raft of amendments adopted by councillors at their May meeting include:

- partial rezoning of properties at 27, 33, and 35 King Street in Myrtleford from general residential to farming zone so each land parcel is no longer in two zones;

- removing the development plan overlay from the area around Tempo Court in Bright;

- introducing Environmentally Sustainable Design (ESD) into the Alpine Planning Scheme to ensure development in the Alpine Shire achieves a standard of environmental sustainability in line with other councils which use an equivalent local policy; and

- incorporating the land use and development directions of council’s adopted strategies and documents.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the amendments picked up a significant number of errors and anomalies, correcting them as per the findings and recommendations of the Alpine Planning Scheme Review 2023.

"The amendment will help to make the Alpine Planning Scheme fit for purpose, providing clarity for future users and decision-makers of the scheme," she said.

"The amendment received six submissions, two of which could not be resolved and was therefore referred to an independent planning panel for consideration."

Cr Nicholas said the panel determined the amendment will deliver a net community benefit and sustainable development for Alpine Shire and it supported the amendment and council officers' proposed post-exhibition changes.

More information is available on the council website.