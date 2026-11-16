While Breast Care Awareness Month has come to an end, Alpine Health is encouraging women across the region to keep one important message front-of-mind: early detection saves lives.

Throughout October, local businesses, community groups and residents helped raise awareness of breast cancer screening and the role it plays in detecting cancer early, often before symptoms develop.

Alpine Health would like to thank Myrtleford Bakehouse, Café Fez, Rich Glen and Lilli Pilli for their support of the campaign and for helping spread these important health messages throughout the community.

Alpine Health McGrath Breast Care nurse Samantha Cooper said breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Australian women, and those aged 50 to 74 are encouraged to have a free breast screen every two years, even if they have no symptoms.

"Regular breast screening is one of the most important things women can do for their health," Ms Cooper said.

"We encourage women across our Alpine communities to book a breast screen when the mobile service visits Mount Beauty.

"Early detection can make all the difference."

With the BreastScreen Victoria mobile screening clinic visiting Mount Beauty from the 26 January to the 12 February 2027, local women will soon have another convenient opportunity to access free screening closer to home.

For more information or to book a free breast screen, visit BreastScreen Victoria or call 13 20 50.

If you need breast cancer information, support or advice, Alpine Health's McGrath Breast Care Service is available on 0400 685 701.