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All aboard for the annual Teddy Bears' Picnic

<p>MORNING TEA WITH TOTS: Myrtleford prep and Year 8 students joined members of the community, their young children and residents at Mercy Health for the annual Teddy Bears\\' Picnic and joined in a morning of fun activities. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>MORNING TEA WITH TOTS: Myrtleford prep and Year 8 students joined members of the community, their young children and residents at Mercy Health for the annual Teddy Bears\\' Picnic and joined in a morning of fun activities. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

MORNING TEA WITH TOTS: Myrtleford prep and Year 8 students joined members of the community, their young children and residents at Mercy Health for the annual Teddy Bears' Picnic and joined in a morning of fun activities. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan

Mercy Health hosts intergenerational event.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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