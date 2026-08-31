A year on, we remember Neal and Vadim

By TIM McCURDY, Nationals MP for Ovens Valley One year on from the tragic deaths of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart, the Ovens Valley community continues to honour two police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. I attended memorial services in Bright and Wangaratta last week and paid tribute to the fallen officers in Parliament. Standing alongside Neal and Vadim’s families, friends and police colleagues was a deeply moving experience. Neal and Vadim left home to do their jobs and protect our community, and tragically they never returned to the people they loved. The courage and dedication they showed in serving our community should never be forgotten. I also spoke in Parliament last week about Neal and Vadim, because their service deserves to be recognised not just in our local communities, but across Victoria. The memorials established in Bright and Wangaratta for them both are a powerful and lasting tribute. The beautiful gardens, stonework and mosaics are a reflection of the enormous respect and affection our communities have for Neal and Vadim. But these memorials also serve as a reminder of the men and women in blue who continue to put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect us. To Neal and Vadim’s families, and to their Victoria Police colleagues who continue to carry their loss, we owe an enormous debt of gratitude. We remember two exceptional police officers, their service and their sacrifice. They will forever be part of the fabric of the communities they served.