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A year on, we remember Neal and Vadim

<p>HONOURING THEIR MEMORY: Nationals\\' Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy laying a wreath at a memorial for Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart. </p>\\n
<p>HONOURING THEIR MEMORY: Nationals\\' Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy laying a wreath at a memorial for Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart. </p>\\n

HONOURING THEIR MEMORY: Nationals' Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy laying a wreath at a memorial for Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart.

Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy pays tribute to murdered officers.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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