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$3M sought to help support men's sheds

<p>ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Victorian Men\\'s Shed Association is seeking political parties to commit to $3 million annual funding to support men\\'s sheds in the state.</p>\\n
<p>ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Victorian Men\\'s Shed Association is seeking political parties to commit to $3 million annual funding to support men\\'s sheds in the state.</p>\\n

ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Victorian Men's Shed Association is seeking political parties to commit to $3 million annual funding to support men's sheds in the state.

Myrtleford, Bright and Mt Beauty men's sheds could all benefit from election campaign.
Jeff Zeuschner
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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