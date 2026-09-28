$3M sought to help support men's sheds

Victoria’s political parties and candidates are being asked to commit $3 million a year, indexed going forward, over four years to strengthen the state’s network of more than 300 men’s sheds, following the release of an independent Curtin University evaluation. Victorian Men's Shed Association (VMSA) executive officer Michelle Bourke said the evaluation found men’s sheds contribute well beyond workshop activities, creating value through connection, health promotion, inclusion, volunteering, local partnerships, practical community projects and economic activity. She said the report estimates a typical shed - such as those in Bright, Myrtleford and Mt Beauty - contribute approximately $16,223 in annual direct expenditure, which extrapolated across approximately 300 sheds statewide, exceeds $5.8 million a year. "Volunteer activity among the 149 sheds covered by the analysis was estimated at 384,420 hours annually, valued at between $7.7 million and $17.3 million," she said, noting more than 80 per cent of responding sheds provided health-information sessions and most helped members navigate major health crises, bereavement, family loss or trauma. Ms Bourke said current state government funding support for men's sheds of $1 million per annum has not increased since 2012, when there were only 50 sheds. "The current funding model does not reflect the network’s reach, responsibilities or potential," she said. "Many sheds spend a disproportionate amount of their time and energy fundraising just to cover essential running costs - insurance, utilities, food and volunteer expenses - rather than delivering programs for members." Ms Bourke said the additional funding would assist sheds' viability, allow for new sheds and extensions of current sheds to accommodate a growing demand for space and facilities, and go toward essential operating costs as well as new activities, community projects, and efforts to recruit younger members and people from diverse backgrounds. If you want to send a postcard in support of the campaign go to https://www.vmsa.org.au/help-us-build-a-future/