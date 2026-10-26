$30,000 Victorian grant will help progress Alpine Shire Open Space Strategy 2027-37

Alpine Shire Council has received a $30,000 grant through the Victorian government’s Local Sports Infrastructure Fund’s planning stream to progress the Alpine Shire Open Space Strategy 2027-2037. The strategy will build on the existing 2013 strategy and consider how parks, playgrounds, recreation reserves, and other public open spaces can meet the changing needs of residents and visitors. Mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas said this next stage will seek input from community members to assess gaps and identify opportunities to improve existing spaces and connections to prioritise future investment across the shire’s townships and smaller communities. “Alongside dedicated community engagement, the draft strategy will also draw on more recent work, including the Alpine Shire Land Development Strategy 2024, Alpine Shire Community Infrastructure Needs Assessment 2026, Alpine Shire Tracks and Trails Master Plan 2025-2034, and other relevant sport and recreation master plans,” she said. Cr Nicholas thanked the Victorian government for the grant - as well as a $500,000 grant through the same fund to improve amenities at the Myrtleford Indoor Stadium. “These two projects offer council the opportunity to deliver on-the-ground outcomes for communities right now, alongside planning for the communities of the future,” she said. “We’re looking forward to being able to assess our existing infrastructure and open spaces to make sure that they are accessible and welcoming for everyone.” More information about scope, outcomes, and delivery timelines will be available upon inception of the projects in 2027.