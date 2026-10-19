$30,000 for Myrtleford traffic plan

Alpine Shire Council has secured $30,000 in funding from the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) to develop a Local Area Traffic Management (LATM) Plan for Myrtleford, with a focus on improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The funding has been awarded through the 2026 TAC Local Government Grant Program, which supports Victorian councils to identify and address local road safety issues, particularly those affecting vulnerable road users. Council will contribute up to $15,000 towards the project, bringing the total investment to up to $45,000. Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas welcomed the funding, explaining the plan will assess existing traffic conditions and pedestrian and cycling movements, as well as road safety concerns, to identify opportunities to improve safety and connectivity throughout the township. “Pedestrian crossings, cycling safety arrangements, and other measures could be proposed to make it safer and easier for residents and visitors to move around Myrtleford,” Cr Nicholas said. She said the LATM Plan will also provide an important evidence base to inform future structure planning and broader strategic planning for Myrtleford, helping council make coordinated decisions about transport infrastructure, accessibility, and public spaces. The project builds on council’s ongoing work to improve road safety across the Alpine Shire, including the Porepunkah LATM Plan, which was also funded through the 2025 TAC Local Government Grant Program. Council said community consultation for the Porepunkah LATM Plan had recently concluded and saw 71 people have their say, with feedback to inform the development of a draft plan. Council said it will progress the Myrtleford LATM Plan in 2027, which will involve opportunities for community members to provide feedback on current issues and have their say on potential outcomes.