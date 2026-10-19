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$30,000 for Myrtleford traffic plan

<p>TRAFFIC PLAN: Alpine Shire Council has received a $30,000 grant to undertaken a traffic management plan in Myrtleford to help bolster pedestrian and cyclist safety. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni</p>\\n
<p>TRAFFIC PLAN: Alpine Shire Council has received a $30,000 grant to undertaken a traffic management plan in Myrtleford to help bolster pedestrian and cyclist safety. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni</p>\\n

TRAFFIC PLAN: Alpine Shire Council has received a $30,000 grant to undertaken a traffic management plan in Myrtleford to help bolster pedestrian and cyclist safety. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni

TAC grant to help improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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